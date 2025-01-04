Buhari, NPSA, NILDS Mourn Ex-UniAbuja VC, Prof. Yaqub

Share

Former President Muhammadu Buhari, the Nigerian Political Science Association (NPSA) and the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) have mourned the passing of the former Vice Chancellor, University of Abuja (Gen. Yakubu Gowon University), Prof. Nuhu Yaqub.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Prof. Yaqub, who was also the Vice Chancellor of Sokoto University died at the age of 74 last week Saturday.

In the statement issued on behalf of the former President by Garba Shehu, he said, “Former President Muhammadu Buhari joins family, friends, and the nation in mourning the death of a former Vice Chancellor of the University of Abuja, Professor Nuhu Omeiza Yaqub, describing him as towering intellectual giant.

“In a tribute to the Professor of political science who had also been the pioneer vice chancellor of the Sokoto State University, Sokoto, the former president said Professor Yaqub had left an indelible mark on the nation’s intellectual landscape through his works in teaching and research.

“I have known him for many years as a towering scholar whose knowledge, passion, and insights on public policy were taken very seriously by serious administrators. He was a scholar par excellence. May Allah grant him Aljannah.”

Also in his tribute to the late Political Science Professor, the President of the Nigerian Political Science Association (NPSA), Hassan A. Saliu said, “Today marks a bittersweet milestone for the Nigerian Political Science Association (NPSA). We celebrate the life of Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi, while also mourning the loss of our esteemed senior colleague, Prof. Nuhu Yaqub.

“Prof. Yaqub, a devoted member of our Association, left an indelible mark on the academic community. I had the privilege of writing a tribute to him just a few weeks ago. He was 74 years old.

“Born in Okene, Prof. Yaqub began his educational journey in Okene and Kano and later attended Bayero University, Kano, where he earned a first-class degree. His pursuit of knowledge took him to Canada and the UK.

“A distinguished academic, Prof. Yaqub served as a staff member at UDUS and went on to become the Vice-Chancellor of two public universities: the University of Abuja and Sokoto State University. I fondly referred to him as a “career VC.”

“As we bid our final farewell, Prof. Yaqub’s mortal remains will be committed to the earth later today, following a prayer ceremony. May God be pleased with him and grant him eternal rest.

“We will deeply miss Prof. Yaqub’s wisdom, guidance, and contributions to our Association.”

On his part, the Director General of the National Institute of Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Prof. Abubakar Suleiman described the demise of Prof. Yaqub as shocking and devastating.

Prof. Sulaiman lamented that the highly accomplished scholar and political scientist exited the stage at a time when his vast experience and knowledge would have been invaluable.

The DG further described the loss as a personal one, adding that Kogi State has lost an illustrious academic.

He extended his condolences to Prof. Yaqub’s wife, children, and family, as well as the government and people of Kogi State, academic institutions, and university communities across the country.

Prof. Sulaiman prayed for God to grant the deceased eternal rest in Aljanat Firdaus and to give his family, colleagues, and all who mourn him the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Until his death, Prof. Nuhu Yaqub was Chairman of the NILDS Academic Advisory Board.

