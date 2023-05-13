Buhari Not Solely To Blame For Challenges He Is Leaving Behind – Osifo

What would be your assessment of the Government of President Muhammadu Buhari? Are we talking of President Muhammadu Buhari or the government generally, but in any case, Buhari is not the only one in the government, so many people are involved in governance. We have three organs of government and they are; the legislative, executive and the judiciary. If we want to look at their performances, we have to look at all of them if they have done well. For government generally, it involves everybody and everyone that is involved. The failure or the success of the government depends on everybody including the ministers, heads of parastatals and others. You also go to the state levels to see what the governors are do- ing in the different states of the federation, how do they impact on the residents of the state? You also look at the local government chairmen and the ward councillors too.

These are the things we need to look at, not just the president. I think questions should be directed at state governors too and others. We should ask the senators and members of the Federal House of Representatives if they have done well for their constituents since they have been there. We should also look at the members of the states houses of assemblies and see if they have done well for their people and see if the people get what they wanted.

But, when President Muhammadu Buhari got into the office in 2015, he said he was going to fight corruption, improve the economy and fight insecurity, so will you say Nigeria is better under him now as the buck stops on his table? Yes, the bucks stops on the table of the president, but you know that on the economy he put a team together to work on it. It’s just like a Chief Executive Officer of a multinational company, he depends on the directors for so many things so that they can help the organisation.

That is why we have the Federal Executive Council to address economic issues. So, it’s not only the issue of the economy that comes to the table of the president, you talk about social issues, a lot of security issues are also there. You can see that they came up with a lot of programmes for farmers, traders and others and gave tax holidays to many companies. When you talk about the economy, you cannot isolate Nigeria from global situation that happened in the past. When he came in, Nigeria was broke and p a y i n g workers was hard. Both the federal and states governments could not pay salaries.

So, by the time he came in, he was able to bail out some state governments, who could not pay salaries of workers. Under him, you cannot inflate contracts or take kickbacks. In the past, many people that were saddled with the responsibilities could not carry them out, but that has changed. You see people running away from their places of abode because of Boko Haram. But this has been solved. You can see that the military has done their best to deal with Boko Haram.

I can tell you that Buhari has been able to do much. You can see that the President gave marching orders to the military to deal with the insurgents. I can say that he has done his best. Even from his actions, his statements and what he had done, I would say that he means well for the country. But I think Nigerians should call people to questions on what they have been given to do. Even the United Kingdom went into recession due to world economic problems, also government of the United States of America had to give money to their citizens after COVID-19.

But Nigeria was able to handle the situation and think of what to do and was able to resuscitate our economy and today we are better than how we were in 2021 immediately after COVID-19. A lot of countries went into recession after then and some of them are not able to get out of it unlike what Nigeria did. If we don’t have a government that is responsible or which is able to do what it did, I don’t think we will be where we are now. You cannot please everybody, but regardless of what people say, if they sit down and see what Buhari has done in the last eight years they will see that his government has done well. We have to sit down and think of how we can get out of the political and economic problems that are confronting us as a nation. We have to ask ourselves personal questions.

If we think we have done well or we have not done well, then we can now talk of our leaders. If the country is okay, we will be the ones to make it okay and if it is not okay, then it depends on us too, nobody can come and make our country better for us.

Let’s look at the last general elections, we have a lot of litigations against the winner of the Presidential Election, will you say the election was free and fair? The elections that we had were in two stages, we had the National Assembly/Presidential as well as the Governorship/States Houses of Assembly Elections. The elections turned out the way people never thought. A lot of people felt that the elections should go the way the electorate decided and it happened that way. The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu lost Lagos State, and key members of the party lost their states. Many National Assembly members lost elections.

This election was the actual experience of a free and fair election to a large extent. If not, there was no way Asiwaju Bola Tinubu would have lost in Lagos State. Let’s go to other states, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State lost his senatorial ambition and lost his state to another party. Why would people come up and say whatever they like because they feel that they wanted somebody. But you must win election before you are declared as winner or else you would not get to the office. The election was free and fair. There was no trouble in my ward, it was peaceful, it is one of the best elec- tions we have ever had.

Do we have anything to learn from the election? Yes, in every election cycle, there is usually one or two things to learn. The lesson we have to learn in this one is that the political class and the electorate should applaud the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), also we must be politically mature to accept election results. Sometimes we make some miscalculations. If you remember, you would see that there was no cash in circulation during the last election. I had to live without cash for many weeks and electronic transfers were not going.

I still have a lot of money that are hanging till date. We all witnessed it, it was an election where cash was not distributed. The president had said that he would give us one of the best elections in history. He made sure that Nigerians voted their conscience. Even signing the Electoral Act into Law was a big achievement for the President. He ensured that we had everything in place and we can still go back and see where we are wrong.

Would you say that it was the turn of the South East to rule? Those that want to rule are not those that want to serve. Those that want to serve would listen to the people. Positions are not given to people on the issue of election. The principle of federal character only applies to appointments, but when we want to conduct elections it is not in our constitution that we must look at where someone comes from. I want us to get this right. In the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, zoning is not for elections.

Zoning is a party issue and it’s not a constitutional issue. It is parties that talk about producing presidents from a particular place at every given time. What we have in the constitution is the issue of age of who can contest. There are others who have not had it, what of the North East that has not produced the president. We should not look at sentiments. I prefer competence to than where the person comes from.

The electoral power is what we should look at. You can come from the North, East or West and contest and when you win then you should go there, we are practising democracy. We should look at those basic things that we want, which will make our democratic system to get better or else we would not get better. If we want to practice democracy, let us talk do so, rather than considering ethnicity and regionalism. Let us come together and do the best rather than looking at ethnic group or region of the contestant.