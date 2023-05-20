New Telegraph

May 20, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Saturday Magazine
  3. Buhari Names Veteran…

Buhari Names Veteran Journalist Solaja On NIS Board

President Muhammadu Buhari has named veteran sports journalist Kunle Solaja to the new governing board of the National Institute for Sports (NIS). Mohammed Manga Director, Press and Public Relations said in a press statement on Friday that the convocation of the new board is to provide governance and policy direction for the Institute in accordance with the enabling Instrument, Decree No. 31 of 8th July, 1992 that established it.

A member of the Interim Management Committee of the Nigeria Professional League Barrister Danladi Ibrahim is new the Chairman of the NIS governing board. Other members are Major General Okpeh Wilson Ali, AIG Hafiz Inuwa, Lawrence Babatunde Aremu, Dr. Fathima Kabir Umar, Boniface C. Odum, Salisu Manman Aliyu, DCG Gregory A. Itohoh, Prof O. A Moronkola, Commodore Nesiama Omatseye, and Mr. Awogbade Ayorinde Gbadebo.

The Registrar of the institution will serve as the secretary of the board. Solaja is a former Group Sports Editor of the Sun newspaper and the Guardian newspapers.

Read Previous

Big Bolaji, Andrew Bello, Others For ‘A Night Of Praise, ‘London Prophetic Invasion’
Read Next

Lagos: Police Arrest Man Over Alleged Unlawful Possession Of Human Parts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023