Buhari Names Veteran Journalist Solaja On NIS Board

President Muhammadu Buhari has named veteran sports journalist Kunle Solaja to the new governing board of the National Institute for Sports (NIS). Mohammed Manga Director, Press and Public Relations said in a press statement on Friday that the convocation of the new board is to provide governance and policy direction for the Institute in accordance with the enabling Instrument, Decree No. 31 of 8th July, 1992 that established it.

A member of the Interim Management Committee of the Nigeria Professional League Barrister Danladi Ibrahim is new the Chairman of the NIS governing board. Other members are Major General Okpeh Wilson Ali, AIG Hafiz Inuwa, Lawrence Babatunde Aremu, Dr. Fathima Kabir Umar, Boniface C. Odum, Salisu Manman Aliyu, DCG Gregory A. Itohoh, Prof O. A Moronkola, Commodore Nesiama Omatseye, and Mr. Awogbade Ayorinde Gbadebo.

The Registrar of the institution will serve as the secretary of the board. Solaja is a former Group Sports Editor of the Sun newspaper and the Guardian newspapers.