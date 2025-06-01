Buhari Mourns Victims Of Niger Floods, Kano Auto Crash

Share

The immediate past President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday commiserated with the people of Niger State following the death of more than 100 persons in a tragic flood incident that destroyed homes and displaced thousands of residents.

In a statement issued by his Spokesman, Garba Shehu, Buhari also condoled with the Kano state government over the death of 22 young athletes, coaches, and officials, who died in a ghastly auto crash in the state.

In his messages to the bereaved families, governments, and the people of Niger and Kano states, the former president said the tragic incidents, happening in a quick sequence had left him shocked and devastated as it did many people in different parts of the world.

“I am deeply pained by the loss of lives due to the floods in Niger state and the road accident in Kano state. The deaths are painful and devastating.

“Condolences to the families and friends of all those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon,” he said.

