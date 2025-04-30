Buhari Mourns Death Of Hadiyatullah

Share

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Sheikh Abdul Rasheed Hadiyatullah, the President of the Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria (SCSN), describing him as a revered Islamic leader, a beacon of compassion, and a tireless advocate for peace and justice.

In a heartfelt condolence message issued on Tuesday night through his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, the former Nigerian leader paid glowing tribute to the late Sheikh, whose influence spanned decades in Nigeria’s religious and socio-political landscape.

Buhari recalled his personal relationship with Sheikh Hadiyatullah, highlighting his humility, wisdom, and unwavering commitment to truth, justice, and unity among Muslims and Nigerians at large.

“My heart goes out to Muslims all over Nigeria mourning the death of a great Islamic shepherd who always sided with the truth and did so with a great sense of humility,” Buhari said.

“I had the privilege of enjoying his friendship and advice throughout my years in office as President, and well after that. He will be remembered for calling for peace at all times.”

Buhari described the cleric as a unifier who remained steadfast in promoting Islamic values, while using his voice and platform to advocate for peaceful coexistence and national development.

He prayed for Allah to grant him eternal rest in Aljannatul Firdaus and offered prayers of comfort and strength to his family, followers, and the entire Muslim Ummah.

“May Allah grant him Aljannatul Firdaus, and give his family and followers the fortitude to bear this loss,” Buhari added.

Sheikh Hadiyatullah was the leader of the Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria, a prominent Islamic body that promotes the application of Shari’ah principles and spiritual guidance across the country.

He was widely respected for his balanced approach to religious leadership and his role in mediating and resolving conflicts within the Muslim community and the nation at large.

