Buhari Mourns Business Titan, Visionary Leader, Dantata

Former President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday mourned the passing of business leader, Aminu Dantata, who he says, “Leaves behind a monumental legacy in philanthropy and entrepreneurship that reshaped the lives of people and business settings in the country and beyond.

Buhari, in his tribute to the late billionaire, yet humble businessman, said he will be credited with “Providing a long, stable leadership to one of the oldest and respected business families in the country.

He leaves behind an extraordinary legacy of leadership in business and philanthropy and an unmatched record in mentoring and nurturing generations of entrepreneurs, who themselves are today mentoring others and taking to philanthropy.

His philanthropic contributions impacted millions of people across West Africa.

He said, “His contributions to Islamic education, health, business, and rural development will continue to inspire many people, both within and outside the country.”

“I will always cherish my interactions with him,” said the former president. “May Allah grant fortitude and strength to the members of the Dantata and Dangote families, the Kano Emirate Council, the government and people of the state and the country to whom the late Aminu Dantata meant a lot.

“May grant him Aljannatul Firdaus.”