Buhari Mourns Business Titan, Visionary Leader Aminu Dantata

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed deep sorrow over the death of renowned business mogul and philanthropist, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, describing him as a visionary leader whose legacy in philanthropy and entrepreneurship transformed lives and reshaped Nigeria’s business landscape.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the former president said:

“His contributions to Islamic education, healthcare, business, and rural development will continue to inspire generations within and beyond Nigeria.”

Buhari extolled the late billionaire’s humility and enduring leadership of one of the country’s most respected business dynasties.

“He leaves behind an extraordinary legacy of leadership in business and philanthropy, and an unmatched record in mentoring and nurturing generations of entrepreneurs—many of whom are now mentoring others and embracing philanthropy themselves,” he said.

According to Buhari, Dantata’s humanitarian contributions positively impacted millions across West Africa.

“I will always cherish my interactions with him,” he added.

He prayed for the repose of Dantata’s soul and extended his condolences to the Dantata and Dangote families, the Kano Emirate Council, and the government and people of Kano State.

“May Allah grant him Aljannatul Firdaus and give his loved ones the fortitude to bear this immense loss,” Buhari said.