Share

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed profound sadness over the passing of Professor Joseph Targena Orkar, an esteemed chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and long-time political ally.

Buhari described Orkar as a man of courage, integrity, and unwavering commitment to the rights of the underprivileged, highlighting the pivotal role he played in his political journey.

It would be recalled that Professor Orkar began his career as an educator, teaching Christian Religious Knowledge in Native Authority schools in Gboko.

He was also deeply involved in religious activities, serving as Chairman of the Bible Society of Nigeria, Benue Area, and overseeing the review of the Tiv language Bible.

READ ALSO:

His dedication to faith and cultural preservation earned him widespread respect. Transitioning into politics, Orkar became a key figure in Nigeria’s political landscape.

As a member of the United Middle Belt Congress (UMBC), he rose to prominence, succeeding Joseph Tarka as National Vice Chairman of the defunct National Party of Nigeria (NPN) during the Second Republic.

He further served as National Treasurer of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), Member of the Board of Trustees for the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), and Deputy Chairman of the APC in Benue State.

Reflecting on Orkar’s legacy, Buhari stated, “He was a champion for the rights of the poor and the underprivileged.

“His modest lifestyle reflected his belief that true greatness lies in serving others. His contributions to our political movement will be remembered and missed for years to come.”

Buhari extended his condolences to Orkar’s family, friends, and the people of Benue State, acknowledging the profound loss his death represents to the nation.

Share

Please follow and like us: