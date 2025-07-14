Buhari: Man Of Integrity, Unshakable Principles, Says Saraki

A former Minister of State in the Ministry of Transportation, Hajia Gbemisola Saraki has described Former President Muhammadu Buhari as a man of integrity who fought for the emancipation of the downtrodden.

In a statement made available to New Telegraph electronically on Monday, Saraki who stated that the death of former President Buhari was a personal loss to her also stated that the deceased was a man of unshakable principles.

“He was a man of unshakable principles, quiet strength, and rare humility. Though he held the highest office in the land, he lived simply and asked for little yet gave his all for the peace, progress, and dignity of the people he served,” Saraki wrote.

According to the former member of the Upper legislative chambers, former President Buhari was a man of gentle humanity and a sharp, often unexpected sense of humour that revealed his warmth and wisdom.

“He carried the weight of leadership with grace, guided by integrity, and remained deeply committed to the values he believed in. His legacy is one of service, sacrifice, and steadfast belief in the promise of this nation.

“His belief in honesty of service, his attention to the downtrodden; the fight for a better Nigeria, and his principled givenness to a democratic dispensation, solidify his place as a towering figure in our country’s history,” he stated.

While praying for the family of the deceased, Saraki stated “May Allah (SWT) comfort you (the family) in this time of grief, strengthen your hearts, and reward the years of sacrifice you shared with a man devoted to national service..

“As we mark the passing of this great leader, may this moment remind us of the responsibility we all share to seek unity, act with purpose, and honour the example of dedicated service.”