Buhari Links Delivery Of Infrastructures To Harmonious Relationship With Lawmakers

President Muhammadu Buhari has attributed the delivery of infrastructures by his administration to the cordial relationship between the executive and legislative. Buhari, who described the Legislature as the cornerstone of any democracy, said this yesterday at the inauguration of the permanent site of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) Abuja.

He said: “I have traversed all parts of Nigeria in the last few days commissioning several critical national infrastructures that our administration has completed over the past eight years. Our successes as a government are primarily due to the harmonious relationship between the Executive and Legislature.

“The legislature is the cornerstone of any democracy and is vital to ensuring that the wishes and aspirations of all Nigerians are considered during the lawmaking process. It also performs critical functions of overseeing the Executive and ensuring that government spending aligns with legislative intent,” he added.

Harping on the numerous positive outcomes of an independent Legislature, Buhari declared: “From the moment of my election in 2015 and subsequently, I supported the idea of an independent National Assembly, one that is able to decide its leadership and develop its agenda in line with the manifesto of the All Progressives Congress (APC).