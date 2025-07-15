Buhari Left Indelible Mark On Nigerian History – PCRC

Late former President Muhammadu Buhari has been described as a patriot who gave his best for the development of Nigeria.

The Deputy National Chairman (South) of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), Prof. Nick Eze, made this known in a condolence message to the Buhari family, noting that the former president was not only a towering figure in Nigeria’s political landscape but also a statesman whose legacy will endure.

Prof. Eze, who also serves as the National Deputy Coordinator of the Nationwide Tinubu Connect Associates (NTCA), stated that Buhari left an indelible mark on the nation’s history.

“From his days as a military leader to his two-term tenure as a democratically elected President, he embodied principles of integrity, anti-corruption, and national unity,” Eze said.

“His passing is a monumental loss not only to your family and the good people of Katsina State but also to Nigeria as a whole. His firm commitment to building a greater Nigeria and his sacrifice in shaping the nation’s democratic journey will forever be remembered.”

He prayed for God’s mercy upon the late President and asked that Buhari be granted Aljanah Firdaus.

Prof. Eze also extended prayers and words of comfort to the bereaved family during this difficult time.

“Nigeria mourns with you, and we stand with the Buhari family in prayers and solidarity,” he said.