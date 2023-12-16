Buhari Left Enduring Legacies, Initiated Critical Reforms – Lawan

Former President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has said that former President Muhammadu Buhari, during his 8-year administration from 2015 to 2023, initiated critical reforms and impactful economic policies which benefitted Nigeria.

Lawan made this known in a message to Buhari to celebrate his 81st birthday anniversary on Saturday night, December 16.

He described the former President as a remarkable leader who dedicated his life to the service of the country and left enduring legacies.

He said, “I am thrilled to celebrate the birthday of our dear leader, His Excellency, former President Muhammadu Buhari. As he marks another year, we reflect on the remarkable accomplishments and enduring legacy of a leader who has dedicated his life to the service of Nigeria and its people.

“During his time in office, he implemented a number of critical reforms and initiatives that have had a lasting impact on the country. His administration was committed to tackling corruption, improving the economy, and enhancing security for all Nigerians.

“The former President’s dedication to the nation and his unwavering commitment to improving the lives of all Nigerians are a testament to his leadership and vision.

“His legacy will continue to inspire future generations and serve as a reminder of the positive impact that can be achieved through strong and principled leadership.

“As we celebrate the occasion of his 81st birthday anniversary, I extend my warmest wishes to former President Muhammadu Buhari and express our gratitude for his service to Nigeria. I wish him good health, happiness, and continued success in all his future endeavours.