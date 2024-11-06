Buhari: Lagbaja’s A Patriot Who Served With Utmost Diligence

Share

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has described the late Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja as a patriot who served the country with utmost diligence.

In a press release issued by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari expressed sadness over the death of the army chief saying that he was deeply shocked by the news of his death, adding that the nation had lost one of its finest soldiers.

“When I was the Commander-in-Chief, Lagbaja, as one of the commanders of the army, caught my attention as one of the bravest officers who served the nation with utmost devotion.

“In the various frontlines of internal security operations, including Operation Zaki in Benue State, Lafiya Dole in Borno, Udoka in Southeast Nigeria, and Operation Forest Sanity across Kaduna and Niger States, General Lagbaja left no one in doubt about his military capabilities.

He left his indelible footprints as a professional soldier and inspiring commander wherever he served.

I pray to the Almighty to repose his soul and reward his courageous services to the Nigerian Army and the nation.”

The former President extended his condolences to the family of the deceased, the Nigerian Army, President Bola Tinubu, the government and the entire people of the country.

