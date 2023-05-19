Buhari: Jonathan’s Call To Concede Defeat In 2015 Un-Nigerian

President Muhammadu Buhari has described as un-Nigerian the decision of former President Goodluck Jonathan to call him to concede defeat after the 2015 presidential election The President said this yesterday in his comments while receiving members of his media support group, Buhari’s Media Organisation (BMO) at the Presidential Villa.

Recall that Jonathan had put a call to Buhari to concede defeat even when the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had yet to formally announce the results. The former President got local and international accolades for his unusual display of selflessness and loyalty for giving up power without putting up any legal struggle.

According to a release by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, Bu- hari, while recalling how elated he was, said President Goodluck Jonathan: “Called me at 5:25 that evening to say congratulations. I said ‘pardon me Mr. President?’ He said ‘yes, I called to concede and congratulate you’. That was equally very un-Nigerian.”

He described Nigeria as being a lucky country given the natural resources available to it and its vast population, saying: “We don’t even know how much resource we have. A major part of Africa’s natural resources are domiciled in this country.” He spoke of these endowments, making comparisons with countries he had been to on military training, citing a particular one where people who died of hunger overnight were cleared off the streets by refuse collectors and, in his words: “People just moved on with their daily lives even in the face of these cultural shocks.”

Talking about the BMO, Buhari called on Nigerians to walk on the path of duty if they really want to see the country achieve new heights. Chairman and Coordinator of the BMO, Niyi Akinsiju, said: “As your administration ends on May 29th, 2023 we wish to state unequivocally that you have made the country proud and posterity will judge you favourably.”