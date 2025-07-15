Buhari: It’s Allowed For Muslims To Be Buried Days After Death – Islamic Clerics

Despite Islamic law ordering the burial of a Muslim as soon as possible after death, some Islamic clerics say a delay is acceptable.

For Imam Abdulakeem Adebayo, there are exceptions when burial is delayed. According to him, when a person dies at night, burial is usually postponed until daylight, as burying at night is generally avoided unless necessary.

Adebayo said waiting for relatives or friends to arrive for the funeral is permissible if it does not cause undue hardship or decomposition of the body.

Practical reasons, such as certification of death, washing (Ghusl), funeral prayer (Salat al-Janazah), and arranging the burial,l can also cause slight delays for the burial of a deceased.

He cited the notable historical example of the burial of Prophet Muhammad, which was delayed by about two days due to specific circumstances, including waiting for the Bay’ah (pledge of allegiance) to be completed, who would take over from him.

The Imam said: “Muslims do not usually delay burial without valid reasons, but when necessary, such as waiting for relatives or practical arrangements, a short delay is allowed as long as it does not lead to decomposition or disrespect to the body.

“In a situation when a person dies overseas, like the case of President Muhammadu Buhari and that of Alhaji Aminu Dantata, it’s permissible for such circumstances.”

Dantata died in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and he was buried on the third day in Medina, Saudi Arabia. However, Buhari, who died on Sunday, was not buried on the same day but was scheduled to be laid to rest today.

The Awujale of Ijebuland Oba Sikiru Adetona, who also passed away on Sunday, was not buried the same day but yesterday Sheik Sulaimon Adigun said it is allowed in Islam to delay burial for some reasons.

Some of the reasons could be that the family of the deceased does not want to bury such a person. Adigun said: “For instance, the burial of Prophet Muhammad was delayed for about three days because of leadership issues.”