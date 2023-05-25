New Telegraph

May 25, 2023
Buhari Inaugurates Large-scale Integrated Rice Mill In Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has inaugurated a large-scale integrated rice mill in Sheda, Kwali Area Council, Abuja, to boost local consumption and export. The large-scale integrated rice mill commissioned in Sheda was Federal Government’s partnership with Ocean Glory Commodities Limited, and the mill has a production capacity of four tonnes per hour.

Buhari, represented by the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Mohammed Abubakar, said other nine large-scale integrated rice mills are soon to be completed and inaugurated across the country.

He said: “Inaugurating the Large Scale Integrated Rice Mill located here in Sheda, Kwali, FCT, as one of the 10 mills embarked upon by my Administration for the purposes of expanding domestic rice production .”

