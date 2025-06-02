Buhari: I’m Shocked Over Deaths Of Niger, Kano, Abia Tragedies

Share

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has said he is “shocked and devastated” by the tragic loss of lives in recent disasters that struck Niger and Kano states, offering his heartfelt condolences to the affected families and communities.

The twin tragedies, flash floods that killed more than 100 people and displaced thousands in Niger State, and a fatal road crash that claimed the lives of 22 young athletes, coaches, and officials in Kano — occurred within days of each other, prompting widespread grief across the nation.

In messages to the governments and people of the two states, Buhari said: “I am deeply pained by the loss of lives due to the floods in Niger State and the road accident in Kano State.

He said: “The deaths are painful and devastating. Condolences to the families and friends of all those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon.”

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, the former president noted that the tragic incidents, happening in quick succession, had left him and many others in Nigeria and around the world in a state of sorrow and disbelief.

The flash floods, reportedly triggered by days of heavy rainfall, swept through numerous communities in Niger State, destroying homes and forcing thousands into makeshift shelters.

Emergency services continue to work to assist the displaced. In Kano, the victims of the auto crash were members of a youth sports delegation travelling to a competition. The incident has devastated families and the wider sporting community.

