Buhari: I’ll Be Happy To Take Care Of My Cows After Handing Over

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he would be happy to retire to Daura, Katsina State to tend his cows after handing over power to the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Monday. Buhari said this yesterday at the valedictory Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting he chaired at the Presidential Villa. According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President said: “I look forward to a great many of you, disproving that Daura has not become too distant because I am no longer Mr President.

“I will also be happy to do the many things that I have not been able to since May 29, 2015, one of such is my favourite pastime of taking care of my cattle.” The President also thanked all his cabinet members, including the ministers, for their steadfastness in pursuing the goals of the administration, urging support for the incoming President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, even from outside government. He appreciated the ministers for working closely together, despite many odds and challenges, and sustaining the synergy that translated into many achievements.

“I am proud to say we gave our best,” he added. The President directed the ministers to tidy up their work and avoid last- minute rush that could compromise the good deeds they had done over the years. The President, who acknowledged that the ministers may have had issues among themselves in the course of their service, urged them to understand that those positions were for the collective good, and no one should keep grievances, or carry these differences forward. The President attributed all the good work and goodwill received by the administration to God’s intervention, adding, “I also thank God for the strength and for keeping us together.’’

Meanwhile, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has clarified that the President has yet to dissolve the cabinet as has been speculated. He said the President had directed that they should go about their normal duties until Monday, May 29 when he would hand over power to the new President.