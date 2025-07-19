Buhari Iconic, Highly Misunderstood By Nigerians – PUMA

The Peace and Unity Media Advocacy (PUMA) has paid tribute to the late former Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, describing him as an iconic leader who was deeply committed to the nation but largely misunderstood by its citizens.

Comrade Salihu Othman Isah, Executive Director of PUMA, said Buhari’s leadership style was marked by a necessary firmness that suited the challenging times he led the country.

“Both times President Buhari emerged as Nigeria’s leader were periods that demanded someone with an uncompromising disposition at the helm,” Isah stated.

Isah, who formerly served as Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, commended Buhari’s efforts in tackling insecurity, saying his administration made substantial progress in confronting the nation’s security challenges.

“While his government faced criticism, President Buhari’s administration made notable efforts to curb insecurity. These should not be ignored,” he added.

The PUMA Executive Director, also a former National Vice President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), called on Nigerians to reflect on Buhari’s contributions and build on the foundations he laid.

“As we bid farewell to this iconic leader, let us remember his patriotism and unwavering commitment to national development,” Isah said.

PUMA described Buhari’s legacy as complex but impactful, noting that while his methods drew both praise and criticism, his love for the country was never in doubt.

“President Buhari was a leader who wore his heart on his sleeve. His deep love for Nigeria was reflected in his actions,” the organization noted.

PUMA offered prayers for the repose of his soul and extended condolences to his family and loved ones during this period of mourning.