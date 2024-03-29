Buhari Hails Tinubu At 72, Says ‘I Stand With You’

The immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari on Friday said that he is “fully committed” to the success of President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government.

The former President made this known in his congratulatory message to President Tinubu on the occasion of his 72nd birthday anniversary.

Speaking in a statement issued by his media aide, Garba Shehu, Buhari in a telephone conversation with Tinubu commended Tinubu for his “excellent leadership” as he prayed for good health for the president.

Shehu said, “In the course of the conversation, the former president said he was fully committed to the success of the APC administration under President Tinubu,” the statement reads.

In this regard, President Buhari prayed profusely for Tinubu’s success, saying that praying for a leader is imperative as his success and well-being are for the nation (everyone), adding that the accomplishments of the new administration must be seen as national achievements.”

“Happy 72nd Birthday to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialABAT,” Buhari wrote.

“I commend you for your excellent leadership, and the sustained efforts to overcome the many problems of the country.

“My family and I pray to God that you remain healthy and happy and continue to work for the betterment of the country. Happy birthday to you, and many happy returns of the day!”