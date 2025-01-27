Buhari hails THISDAY at 30

Share

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has described the formation of THISDAY newspaper, now 30 since its debut as one the most notable landmarks in the growth and development of the press in Nigeria.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, Buhari said: “What is important about ThisDay is not only because they re-launched the sustainable printing of the Nigerian newspaper in full color, and then the rest of papers rushed to follow, which is important; not only because they pay the most attention to business, economy and politics-for I don’t think there is any serious politician in the country that would go to bed without seeing this paper, which again is important and not only because the paper takes it as a major objective to promote free speech, dialogue and a serious preoccupation with nation building, which again important.

For me, the most adorable thing about ThisDay is that it doesn’t keep malice against individuals, institutions and governments.

