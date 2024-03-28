Buhari Hails President Tinubu At 72

The immediate past President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, has celebrated with his successor, President Bola Tinubu, on the occasion of his 72nd birthday.

Buhari, in a statement issued on Thursday by his spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, prayed to God to grant President Tinubu good health and strength to lead Nigeria.

He also praised Tinubu for his efforts so far in tackling the challenges facing the country.

The statement said: “Former President Muhammadu Buhari extends birthday greetings to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, wishing him good health and long life in order for the country to benefit from his excellent leadership.

“In a message to mark the 72 birthday of the President, Muhammadu Buhari commended Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for making sustained efforts to overcome the many problems of the country, while wishing him many happy returns of the day.”

The statement added: “My family and I pray to God that you remain healthy and happy and continue to work for the betterment of the country. Happy birthday to you.”