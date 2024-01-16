Buhari Hails Adesina For Writing A Book About His Administartion

Former President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday commended his former media aide, Femi Adesina, for writing a book about him and his time as the President of Nigeria between 2015 and 2023.

Speaking in Abuja at the launch of the book titled “Working with Buhari: Reflections of A Special Adviser, Media and Publicity (2015-2023), Buhari lauded Adesina for writing the book, saying he has prevented history from being distorted later in the future by documenting the records of events directly from the Horse’s mouth.

Buhari said human beings have short memories, and except events are documented as Adesina did, some people may attempt to distort or even obliterate recent history.

New Telegraph reports that another book titled “Muhammadu Buhari: The Nigerian Legacy (Volume 1-5)” was also launched alongside Adesina’s book.

The two publications launched today; Working with Buhari: Reflections of a Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, 2015 – 2023, written by Femi Adesina, who served as my Media Adviser for eight years, and a volume of five books, Muhammadu Buhari: The Nigerian Legacy (2015 – 2023), edited by Dr. Udu Yakubu, are worthy to temporarily bring me out of resting in my native Daura, back to the city,” Buhari said.

“These books presented today once again exemplify the sanctity of records, and the role they play in documenting facts and figures, achievements and milestones, either in our personal lives or in the life of a nation.

“I told Adesina when he visited me in Daura with an advance copy of his book, he has done the nation a favour in writing it, as he has provided a one-stop shop on our stewardship to the country. The same has also been done by Dr. Udu Yakubu and his colleagues.

Without documentation, revisionism wins. Human beings often have short memories, and unless events are recorded in cold print, some people would come and attempt to either distort or even obliterate recent history,” he added.