Buhari, Gombe Gov Welcome Aiyedatiwa, APC’s Victory In

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the success of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Saturday governorship election in Ondo State which returned Governor Lucky Aiyeditawa.

Similarly, Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Yahaya, has congratulated Aiyedatiwa for securing a landslide victory in the just concluded Ondo State governorship election which solidifies his mandate to steer the state for another term.

Reacting to the outcome of the election, Buhari said the voters had spoken lucidly and loudly about the confidence they have in the party and the governor.

Buhari said in a statement by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, yesterday that the voters had expressed their wish through the ballot box, add ing that this should be respected by other stakeholders.

Meanwhile, Yahaya described Aiyedatiwa’s win as a well-deserved triumph which reflects the trust and confidence the Ondo electorate have in his leadership.

In a statement, the Bauchi State governor noted that the margin of victory is a clear indication of the widespread support for the APC governance model and it’s national leadership under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which continues to resonate with the Nigerian populace.

