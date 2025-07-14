Buhari: FG Declares Tuesday As Public Holiday

The Federal Government has declared Tuesday, 15 July, 2025, as a public holiday in honour of the late former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Honourable Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, following the approval of His Excellency, President Tinubu.

The Minister stated that the holiday is a mark of respect for the late President’s service to the nation, his contributions to Nigeria’s democratic journey, and his enduring legacy in governance and national development.

He urged citizens to use the day to honour the late President’s memory by promoting peace, patriotism, and national cohesion, in line with his vision for a prosperous and united Nigeria.

“President Muhammadu Buhari served Nigeria with dedication, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to the unity and progress of our great nation. This public holiday provides an opportunity for all Nigerians to reflect on his life, leadership, and the values he upheld,” the Minister said.