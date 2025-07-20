Buhari: Family Thanks FG, Nigerians For Burial, Prayers

The family of the late President Muhammadu Buhari, led by Malam Mamman Daura, has expressed profound gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his cabinet, and Nigerians for the support shown during Buhari’s burial and the prayers offered for the family.

The appreciation was conveyed in a statement issued on Sunday by former presidential spokesperson, Malam Garba Shehu.

“It is truly comforting to receive such support from the President and Vice President Kashim Shettima, who visited both the UK and Daura during the mourning period. Their presence, along with that of the ministers, gave us the courage to bear this loss,” the statement read.

The family also thanked President Tinubu for declaring a public holiday and renaming the University of Maiduguri after the late President.

Acknowledging the outpouring of goodwill from across the globe, the family appreciated world leaders who sent messages of condolence. Notably mentioned were King Charles III of England, the UN Secretary-General, Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, the Chairman of the African Union, the leadership of ECOWAS, and former Nigerian Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar.

“Muhammadu Buhari’s death is an irreparable loss, but the show of empathy from across the country and the world has given us strength,” Shehu said.

The family expressed special gratitude to Vice President Shettima and his wife; state governors, especially Katsina State Governor Dr. Dikko Radda, Borno’s Prof. Babagana Zulum, and other governors from Adamawa, Kano, Kwara, Lagos, Kaduna, Imo, Nasarawa, Bauchi, Sokoto, and Kebbi. Former Anambra Governor Peter Obi was also acknowledged for his visit.

Former Vice Presidents Atiku Abubakar, Namadi Sambo, Yemi Osinbajo, and Ambassador Babagana Kingibe were appreciated, as well as Senate President Godswill Akpabio, House Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, and members of the National and State Assemblies.

Others mentioned include Secretary to the Government of the Federation Senator George Akume, his predecessor Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila, and former Chief of Staff Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

The family also acknowledged traditional rulers such as the Sultan of Sokoto, Shehu of Borno, Emir of Gwandu, and the Emirs of Katsina and Daura, among others, for their presence or messages of condolence.

“We are deeply touched by the large turnout of religious leaders, traditional rulers, community leaders, women and youth groups, politicians across parties, civil servants, security agencies, and the media,” the statement added.

Business leaders including Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Abdul Samad Rabiu, Alhaji Muhammadu Indimi, Alhaji Dahiru Mangal, Kola Adesina, and Nasiru Danu were also thanked for their personal visits.

“We thank the citizens of Nigeria and representatives of foreign missions who joined us in mourning. All of Nigeria came out to bury Buhari, and for that, we are eternally grateful.

“Your prayers and kindness have sustained us. May Almighty Allah bless and reward you all,” the statement concluded.

President Buhari died in London at the age of 82 and was buried on Tuesday.