Garba Shehu Breaks Silence, Says Buhari Doesn’t Own Revoked Land

Share

The spokesperson for the immediate past President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, Garba Shehu has clarified that his principal does not own any land titles recently revoked by Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

New Telegraph had on Thursday reported that the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) gave a public notice, highlighting “Muhammadu Buhari Trust Foundation” among other notable individuals and companies whose land titles have been revoked due to the owner’s failure to pay for their certificates of occupancy (C-of-O).

Reacting to the public notice in a statement made available to newsmen, Shehu clarified that the revoked land was allocated to the “Muhammadu Buhari Foundation,” which was created in the former president’s name.

The former presidential spokesperson said the individuals who created the foundation could not pay for the C-of-O of the land because they were presented with an excessive bill.

READ ALSO

He stated, “The former president is personally not the owner of the said plot of land, which is allocated in the name of the Muhammadu Buhari Foundation,” the statement reads.

“The foundation was itself floated by some utilitarian individuals around him, who, it must be said, went about it in a lawful manner with the support of a number of well-meaning persons.

“But they ran into a roadblock in the land department of the FCDA, which handed them an outrageous bill for the issuance of the certificate of occupancy, very high in cost that did not at all compare with the bills given to similar organizations.

“It may have been that this was not erroneous, but a deliberate mistake, making the revocation of land as no surprise to anyone.

“As a person, the former president has a plot of land to his name in Abuja.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"