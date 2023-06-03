Buhari Didn’t Fight Corruption, It Was Simply Fiction –Adebayo

President Ahmed Bola Tinubu has been inaugurated as the 16th president of Nigeria, what areas do you advise that he should concentrate on to keep the country moving forward?

It is up to President Tinubu whether he wants Nigeria to move forward or not; he has his ‘Renewed Hope’ manifesto, which I still insist is not up to one-third of my ‘Hope Again’ manifesto. More Nigerians voted for Tinubu to be president, and I wouldn’t assume that Tinubu spent all these years preparing to be president without having his priorities.

I have studied his manifesto, if he keeps to it, but I doubt whether he will, his government will be better than all the administrations before him put together. But if he decides to do the same thing APC did when they brought Change and Next Level, it will be unfortunate.

It is up to Tinubu now because once you grab power you will become a different person. The Tinubu I know does not have the problem of capacity; his problem may be ambition; so, it is up to him now to decide whether he wants to use power to implement his programme or whether he will say now that election is over, let me stabilise myself and become a permanent feature of Nigeria’s politics, I have achieved my lifelong ambition.

I pray that Tinubu’s motivation is that he wants to be great leader that Nigeria and Africa will remember because any Nigerian President that succeeds in fixing Nigeria would have fixed the whole of Africa and the black race.

Tinubu is the first president since 1999 to get elected with less than 10 million votes, in fact he polled 8,794, 726 votes out of the 24.9 million votes cast at the election, what does that signify?

It signifies that democracy is ma- turing and penetrating in Nigeria, it may even be lower in the next presidential election in 2027. In the past, politicians could cook any number they wanted during elections, but with the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) it is impossible to cook numbers.

This signifies that the numbers at this election are realistic. Secondly, in the past, whoever was con- testing on the platform of the ruling party will certainly win the election, it was different in this election. The figure is not an indication that anything is wrong with President Tinubu, it just showed that the excitement of voting is tied to the state of mind of voters at each electioneering time.

The era of former President Muhammadu Buhari has come to an end and despite what Nigerians may feel, Buhari said that though the eight years were tough, his administration succeeded to put Nigeria on the path of economic prosperity, what do you say to that?

When you evaluate an administration, you do that from your angle of impact, attack, and frame of engagement. People inside the administration will look at it from the efforts he put in, but people outside will look at it from the results, so both can be right; but the efforts of the president or anybody in public office should be linked to their capacity.

Buhari might be right to say he has put Nigeria on the path to economic prosperity, but that path is full of thongs. If I am to evaluate President Buhari, I will do it based on his innate abilities and capabilities; you cannot expect a man to turn into a lion just because people are hailing him ‘lion’.

The second perspective from which we can evaluate Buhari is based on what he promised or what was promised on his behalf, and thirdly on what would have been the alternative if we didn’t have Buhari. I think Buhari tried to work honestly, but he was inhibited by his capacity, secondly, he did not have input in many of the things that were promised on his behalf.

If you look at his three major promises; the economy, security, and anti-corruption, one area in which Buhari did not do anything at all is anti-corruption; it showed that he could be anything but the one thing he did not do is anti-corruption, the notion that he was anti-corruption is a fiction.

Are you saying that there were significant improvements in the economy and security?

The security situation is not what it used to be; you cannot accuse Buhari of not having the sincerity of purpose to fight insecurity, but he did not have the competence and dexterity to command the armed forces. Any- thing about insecurity now could be attributed to Buhari not having the competence.

Nigeria’s constitution makes the president the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, it is not so in some countries. In Nigeria, the moment you take the oath of office as the President, you have become a soldier even if you are a civilian and major decisions in the armed forces would be taken by you.

Buhari was an army General, a former General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3rd Armoured Brigade of the Nigerian Army…

The fact that he was in the army and was GOC at one time did not mean he has the competence. Buhari tried as much as possible to comfort the armed forces and gave them almost everything but they lacked direction and Buhari did not provide that direction. Boko Haram has been degraded; the potency of the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) is not as effective as before.

All these groups have given way for banditry and other criminal groups and for some reasons, Buhari failed to get the police to tackle these issues. All the gaps we have in the security system presently have to do with capacity, there were lots of failures in intelligence.

Buhari did his best, but his best was not good enough. On the economy, Buhari had real interest in providing infrastructure; his administration had the ability to complete projects compared with the administrations before him; the costs of the projects could be cause of worry, but the administration finished projects even those it inherited.

However, Buhari failed on anti-corruption. He was presented to Nigerians as a man that hated corruption just to make him sellable. Another area the Buhari administration did well in is the notion of multi-party democracy, either by conscious decision or otherwise, the Buhari government was the first that did not exercise negative influences on the activities of opposition political parties.

During the era of former president Olusegun Obasanjo the ruling party tried to sabotage the internal workings of other political parties.

In one of your recent engagements, you said that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was not designed for free and fair elections; could you elaborate on this?

If you look at the way the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is configured, you will discover that it is not looking at the best way to conduct free and fair elections; the transition is always managed to conform to certain parameters that comfort the status quo.

Look at the 1999 general elections, it was managed in a way that even before it started, the military had narrowed it down to two contestants or three at most, and they had settled for Obasanjo before the election was conducted. Obasanjo later appointed Abel Guobadia as INEC chairman to help him realise his second term ambition.

Then he appointed Maurice Iwu to manage his PDP to PDP transition. Even when you look at the registration of political parties, you will discover that it is all part of the same narrow space. The state governors have roles to play in the appointment of the INEC chairman, appointment of the National Commissioners, and that of the Resident Electoral Commissioners, so the INEC is part of the political process.

From the process of registering a political party to nomination of candidates, INEC is the one responsible for monitoring and certifying all the businesses of the political party and is responsible for what a political party becomes.

What is the way out?

I have concluded that the way INEC is currently configured, those in the status quo cannot be surprised by the political outcome. If we want to do something about the political space, we must first do something about the overbearing influence of INEC in the internal affairs of political parties.

The 2023 elections did not go the way you anticipated, but you learnt some lessons, 2027 is a long time away, but I must ask, would you take another shot at the presidency at that time?

I had wanted 2023 to be a time for us to take a break from the past, unfortunately, we couldn’t do that. I have learnt a lot of lessons, and if we don’t make the mistakes we made this time, I believe something great will come. I believe if we all learn from the mistakes of 2023, we would reach a point where we will have a nation where everyone will be happy.

For 2027, the first duty is to be alive, secondly is not to lose touch with the people because I don’t have any other objective for being in politics except the people. Thirdly, I hope and pray that in 2027, we would not be talking about poverty and insecurity, it will be bad if we still do.

If the conditions that made me contest the 2023 presidency disappear, I may not run, but if they remain, I will look around and see if there is anyone thinking about accountability in governance like me or who has better prospects than me, we will work together.

The Justice Mohammed Uwais Commission made recommendations on electoral reforms some of which have been implemented in the Electoral Act 2022, are there any other areas we should work on, especially since in today’s Nigeria, the judiciary decides winners of elections?

The reforms we need are not cosmetic changes. If other institutions, including the judiciary, political parties, the media, among others work well, INEC mischief will be minimised. The INEC should be limited to conduct elections, all other supervisory roles over political parties should be removed from them.

We have the BVAS which is stored in INEC’s central database, should we not be exploring how a voter can, irrespective of where he is registered, cast his vote anywhere in the country, at least during the general elections such as the presidency and the governorship from anywhere within the state of registration?