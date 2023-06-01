Buhari Did Not Disappoint Me

Let me say at the threshold that I am one of the happiest Nigerians today as General Muhammadu Buhari exits the imperial throne established in Nigeria by Britain and its local agent, Brigadier-General Frederick Dealtry Lugard on January 1, 1914. People who are not happy like me are typical Nigerians who live a lie, believe in hoaxes and assume the impossible. What is this cry and hullabaloo about the disastrous rulership of Major General Buhari?

Is it not expected by right-thinking members of Nigerian society that Buhari would be a colossal failure, a disaster and with him the very beginning of Nigeria’s unstoppable descent to the abyss, if care is not taken and quickly too? Who would be surprised that Major General Muhammadu Buhari did not lead Nigeria well? Only those who live in lie and lie comfortably on their rose-taunted bed of forlorn hope. And that is Nigeria for you.

Many Nigerians place their hopes in lies and anything outside this cocoon of lies does not make meaning. That is the reason why these serial tragedies of bad and irresponsible rulers have seized Nigeria from its inception to date. It is now a culture. And you know that culture is the driver of human development. Left unaltered, no man grows beyond his culture. Culture determines one or society’s progress.

And that is why I am deeply concerned that the post Buhari years are going to be quite traumatic and may lead willy-nilly to the disintegration or serious trouble that might grow beyond the capacity of the state managers and external controllers. Before the presidential election of 2015, I had written an open letter to Wole Soyinka, a man many Nigerians have taken as standing in paterfamilias to them because of his intellectual, civic and cultural integrity especially as it concerns the Project Nigeria and its workability to benefit the citizens.

In that letter published on May 17, 2015, I had written to Prof. Soyinka questioning his good faith in the endorsement he painfully made supporting the candidacy of General Buhari as the presidential nominee of the All Progressives Congress in the 2015 general elections. That letter went viral and garnered thousands of readership acceptance as shown by texts messages (sms) and letters in reactions which flowed in my GSM phone line and email portals.

The letter forewarned about the danger Buhari presidency portended for Nigeria. Buhari was enthroned president in replacement of President Jonathan who circumstances had catapulted to that Nigeria’s throne of venality. Once ensconced in the velveteen throne, Buhari bared his fangs! He started by appointing presidential officials from his religious and tribal enclave.

As the uproar of that was receding, he went overseas to tell Nigerians that those who did not vote him should not expect to be benefitted in good measure as he will follow his nebulous chart of 97% to 5% ratio in sharing national desiderata against communities that did not vote for him. True to his threat, Buhari appointed service chiefs and several paramilitary chiefs from his cultural zone and damned the other communities he had designated enemies, especially the Igbo he had dismissed as mere ‘dot in a circle’ to do their worst.

Meanwhile, Buhari has been so consumed by his personal hatreds especially against the Igbo and the Christians to think clearly about his promises on security, economic development and war against corruption. Being so consumed, Buhari forget that observant members of Nigerian society had linked him up with terrorism in Nigeria especially given his strident defence of the Boko Haram terrorists and his ceaseless excoriations of Jonathan administration as hurting the North by his war on terror.

Above all, Buhari was nominated by the Boko Haram as their chief negotiator in the proposed peace talk with the government of President Jonathan. As the presidency of Buhari progressed, it dawned on many Nigerians, especially his promoters including Prof. Soyinka that he has a clear-cut agenda of merely benefitting himself, his family, friends and ethnic and religious groups.

So, the terrorist activities which President Jonathan had successfully pulled back, limited, circumscribed and confined to just few local areas of Borno State got emboldened as they successfully engaged Nigerian troops and wiped off several soldiers off the defensive shields erected in the Northeast and breaking through then scattered their groups and arsenals into the Northwest, North central and advanced Southwards into Enugu, Delta, Edo, Ondo, Ekiti, Anambra and Ebonyi States.

Having established terrorist cells all over Nigeria the devastation began with kidnapping activities for humongous ransom payments, gold mining in Zamfara, and ethnic cleansing in Southern Kaduna, Plateau, Benue, Niger, Zamfara, Sokoto and several other states. Each time Buhari and his henchmen were confronted with the stark realities of insecurity which had consumed over 60,000 lives and rendered millions as internally displaced and seizure of aboriginal homeland by his Fulani herdsmen, he would claim that terrorism has been technically defeated and of the Benue, Southern Kaduna and such other places Fulani herdsmen have sacked, Buhari and his men would rebuke the governor and his people to find accommodation for their neighbours in order to be spared the ordeal.

Economically, Buhari has imposed the worst system of feudalism as he knows nothing of growing a modern political economy. What he understands is that there is that irreducible minimum of printing paper money not backed by productive value to finance public financial calls such as salaries and projects. When President Obasanjo was selected by the political tendency Buhari represents, and foisted on Nigeria as its president in 1999, Chief Obasanjo had methodically pulled Nigeria out of the brink as former British High Commissioner said, and restored Nigeria to good health.

The public debt accumulated by Northern rulers between 1980 and 1999 was repaid by Nigeria through the instrumentality of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. Now, Buhari has plunged Nigeria back into debt trap (foreign and local) that runs into trillions. Most importantly, Buhari has damaged Nigeria beyond repairs by his nepotism, corruption, tribalism and religious bigotry. But perhaps, the greatest damage is the culture of electoral banditry and crass kleptocratic politics which he foisted on Nigeria between 2015 and 2023 much against the efforts of President Umaru Yar’Adua and Goodluck Jonathan to reform that electoral culture.

In 2015, Buhari had used threats of terror to harass Jonathan out of power as evidenced by his open support for the violent outbursts that followed 2011 general elections in the North. Thereafter, Buhari had threatened Jonathan that if he fails to win 2015 presidential election that the baboon and the monkey would soak themselves in their blood. And due to this threat, Jonathan panicked and succumbed. Using the same tactics of kleptocratic principles, he rigged 2019 presidential election to do second term.

Using the same electoral system, he has foisted Tinubu his ally upon Nigeria. How this systemic-kleptocracy will go is an open question that only the future will answer. Taunting Nigerians on his irresponsible rulership, he has on two occasions shown he is not a patriot as he has threatened that if Nigerians disturbs him that Niger Republic will come to his aid and he wouldn’t mind migrating to Niger to live. You can imagine that from a former president of a country. Whatever happens, I am not disappointed about Buhari’s rulership because I expected it.