Buhari Could’ve Long Been Dead If He Used Nigeria’s Hospital- Adesina

Femi Adesina, the former Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the immediate former President, Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday stated that the late president might have died long ago had he used Nigeria’s hospitals.

Speaking during an interview with Channels Television, Adesina stated that Buhari had always received medical treatment in London, even before assuming office as president in 2015.

He defended the former president’s decision to seek medical care abroad, stating that it was a matter of survival rather than showmanship.

He emphasized the importance of staying alive to enact meaningful change, noting

The former presidential aide also criticized those who condemned Buhari’s frequent medical trips abroad, arguing that critics often overlook the fact that change requires life and time.

“Like I said, he always had his medicals in London, even when he was not in office. So it was not about the time he was president alone.

“If he had said, ‘I will do my medicals in Nigeria just as a show-off or something,’ he could have long been dead because there may not be the expertise needed in the country.

“You have to be alive first to get certain things changed or corrected in your country.

“Those who believably talk of going abroad, going abroad — they don’t know that a man needs to be alive first before he can effect a change,” he stated.