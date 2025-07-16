Buhari Could Have Died Long Ago If Treated in Nigeria –Femi Adesina

Former presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, insists ex-President Muhammadu Buhari could have been long dead if he had used Nigerian hospitals. Buhari was buried in his Daura country home in Katsina State yesterday after his passing on Sunday at the age of 82 at a London clinic following a prolonged illness.

Speaking on Channels Television, Adesina, who was Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity from 2015 to 2023, said those criticising the ex military leader’s death in a London hospital should understand that he had been using London hospitals before he was elected President in May 2015.

The former Sun Newspaper Editor-in-Chief said the UK doctors were familiar with Buhari’s medical history and there was no need to change them. He said: “Buhari always had his medicals in London, even when he was not in the office. “So it was not about the time he was president alone. He had always had it there.”

Adesina said the deceased’s decision to continue treatment abroad was based on professional expertise and the limitations of Nigeria’s healthcare system at the time. According to him, some Nigerian hospitals lacked the facilities and expertise needed for Buhari’s treatment. He said: “One has to be alive first to get certain things corrected or changed in the country.

“If Buhari had said he would do his medicals here as a show of patriotism or something, he could have long been dead because there may not be the expertise needed in the country.” Adesina said Buhari’s survival and ability to lead the country were directly linked to the quality of care he received abroad. He said: “He needed to be alive to be able to lead the country to a point where we would have that expertise. “So those who complained about his frequent medical trips abroad don’t know that the man needed to be alive first before you can make a change.”