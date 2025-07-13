Buhari Consumes Beans, Pap As Nigerian President – Garba Shehu

Former presidential aide to the ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, Garba Shehu has said his principal maintained a frugal and healthy lifestyle throughout his eight-year tenure, often consuming simple meals such as beans and pap.

This revelation was contained in Garba Shehu’s newly released book titled “Lessons from a Presidential Spokesperson’s Experience.”

In the book, Shehu recalls a specificp incident from 2015 when Buhari had just assumed office. A proposed ₦10 million meal budget was submitted for approval but Buhari reportedly rejected it outright and insisted on a drastic reduction.

According to the former presidential aide, Buhari frequently consumed meals traditionally associated with lower-income Nigerians, including tuwo, pap, akara (bean cakes), beans, wheat, salads, poultry, and mutton.

Shehu wrote in the book, “When they told him ₦10 million was needed, he screamed and demanded it be reduced. ‘Look at my table, what do I eat? How much does it cost?

“Most of the things he ate were very basic foods that are recognizable and associated with, and consumed by, the lower strata of Nigerian society.

The revelation comes as part of broader reflections in Shehu’s memoir, which chronicles behind-the-scenes events during Buhari’s presidency.

The book emphasized the former president’s personal commitment to simplicity, fiscal discipline, and healthy living, even while occupying the country’s highest office.

Buhari, known for his anti-corruption stance and austere image, has often been praised by supporters for his frugality and minimalism.

His personal lifestyle, as described by Shehu, underscores a leadership style focused on restraint and public accountability.

The book’s release has sparked mixed reactions across social media, with many Nigerians debating whether the former president’s personal modesty translated into broader government policies that alleviated poverty or improved governance.

Nonetheless, the image of a sitting president eating beans and pap meals commonly consumed in ordinary Nigerian households has reignited discussions around leadership by example, especially in a country where political elites are often accused of extravagance.