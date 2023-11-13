Buhari Congratulates Uzodimma, Ododo On Election Victory

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over its victory in the just concluded off-cycle gubernatorial elections in Imo and Kogi State.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday declared Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State winner of the state governorship election.

Similarly, Usman Ododo of the ruling party also secured victory in Saturday’s governorship polls in Kogi State.

Reacting to the victory, Buhari, in a statement issued on Monday by his media aide, Garba Shehu, thanked the people of the states for reaffirming their confidence in the ruling party.

The statement reads, “Former President Muhammadu Buhari congratulates the All Progressives Congress @OfficialAPCNg on winning the Governorship elections in Imo and Kogi States, and thanked the people of the two states for reaffirming their confidence in the nation’s most prominent political party.

“The former President thanks particularly the party leaders and the workers who laboured tirelessly to ensure the re-emergence of Senator Hope Uzodimma @Hope_Uzodimma1 for his second term in Imo State, and Alhaji Usman Ododo @OfficialOAU as the new Governor of Kogi State”.

The former president also wished the newly elected governors the “best for their tenure”.