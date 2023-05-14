Buhari Confirms Ogbanga As CSO Rep On NEITI NSWG

President Muhammadu Buhari has confirmed the nomination of Dr Mina Ogbanga as a member of the National Stakeholders Working Group (NSWG) of the Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI).

Ogbanga’s confirmation was made official with the presentation of a letter of appointment to her in Abuja, by the Secretary of General Services, Dr Maurice Mbaeri, on behalf of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha. Ogbanga will represent the Civil Society constituency on the Board of NEITI, also known as the NSWG.

The letter of confirmation reads in part: “I am pleased to inform you that Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, has approved your appointment as member of the National Stakeholders Working Group of the NEITI.

“The appointment is for an initial period of four years with effect from Jan. 17, 2023”. The development followed a keenly-contested election to select a representative, held on March 8, 2023, by civil society organizations where she emerged as winner.

Reacting to the development, Ogbanga said indeed this remained a collective feat to steer the CSO space on the Board of NEITI and address the clear needs of the constituency and beyond.

She said as a newly-elected representative of CSOs on the NSWG, the task ahead to enhancing the extractive space for societal transformation was key. It is therefore with unreserved humility that I accept my confirmation as the CSO Representative on the NEITI Board.