Buhari Confers Nation’s Highest Honours On Tinubu, Shettima

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday conferred the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR) on President-elect Bola Tinubu and the Grand Commander of the Order of Niger (GCON) on Vice President-elect Kashim Shettima. While honouring the duo with the highest honours in the country at the State House Conference Center Abuja, Buhari said: “As we celebrate this auspicious occasion, let us not forget the immense responsibilities that come with leadership. “The challenges facing our nation are significant, and it is the duty of the President and Vice President to address them with courage, wisdom, and compassion.” The President told the audience that he had run a good race, finished his course and was about to pass the baton to his successor.

The investiture of the President-elect and Vice President-elect set the pace for their swearing-in. Buhari congratulated the ex-governors for their contributions to national development, adding that Nigerians recognised the President-elect’s leadership roles by voting for him on February 25. He said: “I have no doubt that Nigeria will continue to thrive and achieve new heights under your leadership. You were the best candidate at the elections and Nigerians have chosen wisely.” According to him, he is sure that Shettima will serve the country with utmost dedication because of his wealth of experience in governance and achievements. Buhari explained that he invested the honours on the duo in accordance with the Honours Award Act 1963, Laws of Federation of Nigeria (LFN) 2004.

He said Tinubu has the experience and capacity to the country, carrying on the legacy of his administration because of his track record of public service consider- ing his track records as Lagos State governor. He said: “Your transformative leadership in Lagos State, where you left an indelible mark in the areas of infrastructure, education, healthcare, and economic development, speaks volumes about your dedication to the welfare of the Nigerian people.” He added: “Today, I am so proud to have handed over to you my successor, Your Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu three key documents that will guide you as you aim to define a path for your administration.”

Tinubu thanked Buhari for the transition committee that was ensuring a smooth handover process, with documents that cover and cap- ture the performance of the outgoing administration. “I also feel a sense of pride that this moment is our moment,’’ he said. “I understand the honour given to me and the magnitude of the task that awaits us.’’