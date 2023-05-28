Buhari Confers CON National Award On Olowu Kuta, Oba Makama

The Olowu of Owu-Kuta, HRM Oba Hammed Adekunle Oyelude Makama has been awarded the national honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON).

The award was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari in recognition of Oba Makama’s contribution to peace, unity and development in the country as well as his selfless service to humanity.

The Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs released the list of the national honour awardees as approved by the president.

Oba Hammed Adekunle Oyelude Makama is the Chairman of the Council of Owu Obas and Chiefs in Yoruba land and a very prominent member of the Osun State Council of Obas. The Olowu Kuta is a great philanthropist.

The monarch who is a rallying point for Owu indigenes including the diaspora is renowned for his support for the Nigerian military and other security agencies in the country which has served as motivation for the security operatives in the country.