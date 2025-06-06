Buhari Condoles Nigerians On Uwais’ Death

Share

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled Nigerians following the passing away of former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Mohammed Lawal Uwais.

According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the former president said he was pained by the passing of the late CJN, “who had a distinguished career as a lawyer and a judge.

As the head of the nation’s judiciary, he made notable contributions in bringing justice closer to the people, he noted in.

“He was admired for his compassion and justice. He made important contributions

towards making Nigeria‘s democratic fabric stronger. He will always be remembered by countless people for his emphasis on a meticulous approach to law as a judge and a member of the Council of States.

“I extend by heartfelt condolences to his family members, relatives, and friends who are grieving his loss as we all are.”

