Buhari Condoles Boss Mustapha Over Sister’s Death

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has extended heartfelt condolences to former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, following the death of his sister, Mrs. Charity Mustapha.

In a statement signed by his former spokesperson, Garba Shehu, Buhari expressed sadness over the passing of Charity, who died after a prolonged illness.

Currently vacationing in the United Kingdom, the former President said he received the news with “great sadness,” describing her as a woman of strength and grace.

“Such a loss leaves a void that can never be filled,” Buhari stated.

He praised the late Charity Mustapha for the warmth and kindness she consistently showed to those around her, noting that her compassion would remain etched in the hearts of her family and all who came in contact with her.

“She will forever be remembered with respect and affection by all who knew her,” he added.

Buhari prayed for comfort and fortitude for Boss Mustapha and the bereaved family as they navigate this painful period.

