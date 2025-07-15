Buhari: Condolences Continue To Pour In From Across The Globe

Condolences have started pouring in from all parts of the world over the passing of former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari with the latest being from the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.

In a Monday post on X (formerly Twitter), Modi lionised the wisdom and commitment of the late expresident to India-Nigeria relationship during his eight-year administration. “Deeply saddened by the passing of former President of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari,” Modi wrote.

“I fondly recall our meetings and conversations on various occasions. His wisdom, warmth and unwavering commitment to India–Nigeria friendship stood out. “I join the 1.4 billion people of India in extending our heartfelt condolences to his family, the people and the government of Nigeria.”

Similarly, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed Ali, mourned the passing of Buhari. “On behalf of the Government and People of Ethiopia, I extend sincere condolences to the family of former President Muhammadu Buhari and to the people and Government of Nigeria.

Our thoughts are with you during this time of mourning,” Ali said in a post on his official X handle. Sierra Leone President, Julius Maada Bio and current serving ECOWAS chairman, Julius Maada Bio, also paid tribute to the former Nigerian leader in a post on his X handle.

“I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of President Muhammadu Buhari, the former president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria “On behalf of the people of the Republic of Sierra Leone, I want to express our heartfelt condolences to his family, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and to the people of Nigeria during this incredibly difficult time. This is truly a devastating loss, and our thoughts are with you all,” he wrote.

The United States Diplomatic Mission in Nigeria has also expressed its deepest condolences to the government people of Nigeria on the passing of the former President. In a short condolence note, the US Mission, described Buhari as a leader whose life was defined by service, discipline, and a commitment to restore integrity to public office.

“His legacy includes his efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s democratic institutions. Our thoughts are with his family, loved ones, and all Nigerians who mourn this loss,” the US said.

Similarly, the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria has also extended its deepest condolences to the people of Nigeria on the passing of former President Buhari.

“We mourn a resolute leader whose unwavering dedication to Nigeria’s unity and progress leaves an enduring legacy. His pivotal contributions to advancing China-Nigeria relations will forever remain etched in our shared history. Our thoughts are with his family and Nigerian people,” the statement read.