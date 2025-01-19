Buhari Condemns Scooping Of Fuel From Fallen Tankers

Share

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness at the prevailing practice if scooping fuel from fallen tankers despite persistent warnings from the authorities.

According to a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the ex-President expressed his heartfelt condolences on the loss of lives in the fire following another petroleum tanker accident that occurred on Saturday at Dikko Junction on the Abuja-Kaduna highway in Gurara Local Government Area of Niger State.

In condoling with the government and the people of Niger state, the former president wished speedy recovery to those injured.

Share

Please follow and like us: