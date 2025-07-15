Buhari Changed Course Of Politics In Nigeria – Bayelsa APC

The Bayelsa State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has joined Nigerians and the international community in mourning the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari, describing him as a transformative figure who changed the course of politics in Nigeria.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the State Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mr. Doifie Buokoribo, said the late president stood out in a political environment often characterized by elitism and disconnect from the masses.

“In a world where politics is often defined by elitism and standoffishness, the late President Muhammadu Buhari stood out as a unique example of a statesman and influencer who was popular with the masses and respected by the elite,” Buokoribo said.

He described Buhari’s quiet strength and unshakable resolve as qualities that endeared him to many across social classes, adding that he was a friend of the poor and a rallying point for the elite.

“Buhari was a leader who embodied the values of courage, discipline, integrity, and compassion. His commitment to duty and to the nation was unwavering, both as a soldier and as a politician,” the statement added.

Buokoribo further said that Buhari brought to politics a strategic mindset that combined military discipline with political diplomacy.

“He pursued the presidency with relentless determination, contesting four times in 2003, 2007, 2011, and 2015 before finally clinching victory in 2015. That historic win marked the first time an incumbent president in Nigeria lost to the opposition, changing the political landscape forever.”

The statement also highlighted Buhari’s distinguished military career and public service, listing key positions he held, including Military Secretary, Member of the Supreme Military Council, Military Governor of the former North-Eastern State, Federal Commissioner for Petroleum Resources, Chairman of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), and General Officer Commanding both the 4th Infantry and 3rd Armoured Divisions.

Buhari also served as Chairman of the Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF), which the party said had a significant infrastructural impact across the country during its existence.

“His lifestyle of humility, transparency, and simplicity are virtues that will continue to inspire generations to come,” the statement concluded.

Recall that Nigeria’s former President, Muhammadu Buhari, died on Sunday in London, United Kingdom, at the age of 82.