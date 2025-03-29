Buhari Celebrates Tinubu At 73, Prays For His Success

Share

The immediate past President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, has joined other eminent Nigerians in celebrating the birthday of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who turned 73 on Saturday, March 29.

In a statement signed by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, Buhari expressed his prayers for President Tinubu’s long life, good health, and a successful tenure in office.

The former Nigerian leader also reaffirmed his pride in his long-standing association with the President.

Reflecting on Tinubu’s political journey, Buhari highlighted his pivotal role in shaping Nigeria’s democratic landscape, describing him as a committed party leader and a strong advocate for progressive governance.

Buhari said, “When we pray for our leaders, we are praying for ourselves and the nation. We owe this to ourselves and the nation.

“No doubt, the annals of the country will not be complete without mentioning and recognizing the varied and numerous roles of President Tinubu as an entrepreneur, a party stalwart, a staunch activist, a party organizer, a party builder, a reliable ally, and a serial winner of democratic elections. I am truly proud of my association with the Asiwaju.”

He also recalled the political victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015, stating that the party’s mandate was to lay the foundation for a better Nigeria.

“When Nigerians handed the baton of leadership to the APC in 2015, it was a mandate to lay the foundation for a new Nigeria where the poor get opportunities for a better future, and I am glad that the vision is not lost. It was a victory for all those who wish the country well.”

In his message, Buhari also extended his best wishes to President Tinubu, his family, and the entire nation as Muslims worldwide approach the completion of the Ramadan fast.

“I wish the President, his family, and the nation a successful completion of the Ramadan fast and a happy and joyful Sallah (Eid).”

