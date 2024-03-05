Buhari, Cause Of Our Current Hardship – Gov Mutfwang

Caleb Mutfwang, Governor of Plateau State has accused the immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari of being the cause of Nigerians’ current economic hardship.

Mutfwang who made the allegation on Monday while speaking at the induction of 22 Special Advisers and chiefs of government departments at Government House in Jos, said, “We sold our future under the last administration.”

He said: “This government inherited an economy where we simply printed money up to the tune of N30tn and shared.

READ ALSO:

“This government inherited an economy where the crude oil we’re yet to take out of the ground had been sold in advance.

“So, when you’re talking about the fall of the naira, it’s not rocket science. We sold our future under the last administration.

“We are at a very difficult juncture in the history of this country and I’m an advocate that after the election you forget politics and face governance.

“And even though the Federal Government is being led by a party other than my own, I owe you the duty to tell Nigerians the truth that this government inherited a worse situation than 1999.”