Buhari Better Than Tinubu’s Govt — Amaechi

Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, on Thursday, said while former President Muhammadu Buhari did not achieve all his goals, he still performed better than the current administration led by President Bola Tinubu

The ex-Rivers State governor who made the remarks during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, highlighted security and institutional independence as areas where Buhari outperformed Tinubu.

He also clarified that his criticism of President Tinubu is not personal, adding that he would have been the first to sing the President’s praises if he believed the administration was performing well.

The ex-minister accused the Tinubu administration of mishandling the economy, insisting it has worsened poverty across the country.

According to him, Nigeria’s socio-economic structure has collapsed into just two classes — the elite and the poor.

“Not everything was achieved. Buhari will tell you that he did not achieve all that he planned for. But then, he was better than the current government by all standards.

“In terms of security, Buhari focused on it. In transportation, I’m open to a new challenge. Again, the independence of INEC was higher in Buhari’s government than now.

“Now, they can’t even register a party because government officials are telling them not to. Those who applied to INEC for registration — their rents have expired.

“If Tinubu was doing well, I’d be the first to sing his praises. I feel ashamed for a President commissioning 16 kilometres of road, that’s what a local government chairman should be doing.

“The current government has completely buried the economy. Any economy that does not put money in the pockets of individuals in Nigeria is not an economic policy.

“You’re making savings from removing the subsidy, from floating the naira — where is the money? Where is it going?”

“We have a situation where only members of this government are in the rich class. The middle class has vanished, and the poor are increasing. At this rate, a time will come when we won’t even see the poor anymore — they’ll have all died.

“I never stole anything in politics. I don’t drive a Rolls-Royce. I’m not in opposition because Tinubu didn’t give me an appointment. I’m not interested in any appointment.

“If there’s anyone who says Amaechi deceived them, let them come forward. If there was corruption in my tenure, let them come forward. I’m waiting,” he said.