Buhari: Akande, Ganduje, Alkali, Others Pay Tributes

As Nigerians pay tributes to the late former President Muhammadu Buhari who died on Sunday at a London Hospital at the age of 82 years, the former Interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande, his counterpart, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje and former Political Adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Prof Rufa’i Ahmed Alkali have joined other Nigerians to pay their tributes.

Akande, in his statement said the late former President was a tool for democracy.

He wrote: “His commitment to democracy, stability, and progress in our great nation is a testament to his dedication to public service.His leadership helped to strengthen our democracy and promote national unity.

“As we bid farewell to a remarkable leader, we honor his memory by continuing to uphold the values of unity, peace, and national pride that he championed. I stand in solidarity with the family of late President Buhari during this difficult time. I pray that Almighty Allah comforts them and grants them the strength to navigate this challenging period.”

His counterpart, Ganduje, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu, described the late President as a true patriot, a disciplined leader, and a statesman who dedicated his life to the service of Nigeria.

He said the passing of President Buhari is a monumental loss not just to his immediate family and the good people of Katsina State, but to the entire nation.

“President Muhammadu Buhari was an embodiment of integrity, discipline, and selfless service. From his days as a military officer to his tenure as a democratically elected President, he remained committed to the unity, progress, and development of Nigeria. His legacy of fighting corruption, promoting agricultural growth, and ensuring national security will continue to be remembered,” the statement read.

Prof Alkali, in his tribute said, “it is with deep sorrow and a profound sense of loss that I extend my heartfelt condolences to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, the Government and People of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Her Excellency, Mrs. Aishatu Muhammadu Buhari, and the entire family of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, on the sad passing of one of Nigeria’s most iconic leaders and statesmen.

“President Muhammadu Buhari served Nigeria with unwavering commitment, courage, and a deep sense of patriotism across different eras of our national journey.

“From his military service to his two-term civilian Presidency, he consistently demonstrated a fierce dedication to discipline, national integrity, and anti-corruption. His legacy will remain etched in the annals of our nation’s history.

“This is indeed a moment of national mourning and sober reflection, as we remember a man who gave his all, in the service of our dear country.

“He leaves behind a legacy of resilience, modesty, and principled leadership that will continue to inspire generations of Nigerians.”