Buhari Aide Dismisses Claim Ex-President Is In ICU

Bashir Ahmad, the Digital Media aide to the immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday dismissed media reports suggesting that the former Nigerian leader is critically ill and has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Dismissing the purported report, Ahmad in a statement confirmed that Buhari is indeed unwell, however, he dispelled rumours of a critical condition, describing such reports as exaggerated.

Ahmad also extended appreciation to Nigerians and supporters of the former president for their show of concern and prayers.

“In light of the recent media reports suggesting that former President Muhammadu Buhari is critically ill and has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), we find it necessary to set the record straigh.

“It is true that former President Buhari is unwell and is currently receiving medical attention.

“However, contrary to the exaggerated claims circulating in the media, he is stable and responding well to treatment, and we are optimistic about his full recovery.

“We appreciate the outpouring of prayers and goodwill from his supporters and well-wishers around the world. We continue to pray for his complete and speedy recovery. Thank you!” the statement concluded.