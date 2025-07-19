Buhari, Abdulsalami’s Treatment Abroad: Catalyst For National Healthcare Reform, Say Medical Experts

Okoye: It illustrates lack of trust in the Nigerian healthcare system, decades of policy neglect

Loss of sovereignty, broader implications for the country –Babalola

Image is everything and our leaders lack empathy that shows image, says Ojebo

Nigerian medics have been reacting to the recent passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari, and General Abdulsalami Abubakar’s treatment, both in London. They told Isioma Madike, in this report that the medical tourism serves as a stark reminder of the fragile state of Nigeria’s healthcare system.

The death of Nigeria’s former President, Muhammadu Buhari, and General Abdulsalami Abubakar’s treatment in London hospitals has once again underlined the country’s enduring crisis in healthcare delivery.

With the occurrences, many, especially healthcare experts believe it is time for improved healthcare infrastructure in Nigeria. They specifically point to the development of world-class hospitals to curb medical tourism and enhance the nation’s healthcare system.

Nigerians, particularly among the elite, often travel abroad, for specialised medical treatment due to perceived inadequacies in local facilities. This has led to a significant outflow of funds and a strain on the economy.

Reversing this trend, the medics said, requires significant investment in local hospitals, including upgrading equipment, ensuring adequate staffing and training, as well as improving the overall quality of care.

A former President, Guild of Medical Directors (GMD), Prof. Olufemi Babalola, told this reporter that the high-profile cases mentioned above reflect a continuing lack of trust in local medical infrastructure, even by those who have the power to reform it.

Despite years in office and repeated promises by leaders, Babalola noted that Nigeria still lacks world-class diagnostic centres, specialised care units, and advanced tertiary hospitals that can handle complex conditions like cancer, organ failure, or advanced cardiology ailments that typically send elites abroad.

Their medical journeys, he further said, illustrate the deepening medical tourism culture among Nigeria’s leadership, which simultaneously sidelines local healthcare professionals and drains morale from the sector.

He said: “Estimates place the cost of medical tourism at over $1.5 billion annually, a significant portion of which comes from public funds or privileged political access.

“Let’s assume, conservatively, that between the long-term foreign medical stays, air ambulances, security, and diplomatic logistics, tens of millions of naira were spent on just these two former leaders.

“That amount could fund: Upgrading at least one teaching hospital to modern ICU and oncology standards, training dozens of specialists in areas like neurosurgery or nuclear medicine abroad (with bonded return service).

“Building modular diagnostic centres in underserved zones and equipping General Hospitals in each geopolitical zone with telemedicine and critical-care support.

“Beyond cost, this reliance on foreign hospitals perpetuates brain drain, as Nigerian doctors see little incentive to remain in an underfunded and underappreciated system.”

The professor, however, sees loss of sovereignty as the broader implications for the country. He also pointed out that depending on foreign care for national leaders poses diplomatic and security risks, especially when treatment is in rival or sensitive regions.

“It promotes healthcare apartheid in which the gap between elites, who access care abroad and everyday Nigerians, who face poor facilities at home, fuels public anger and disillusionment. It’s a moral and social equity issue.

“We also have policy hypocrisy that sends a demotivating signal to local health workers, especially young doctors when leaders do not ‘lead by example’ in using the systems they oversee.

“However, the events could spark the urgency for reform and reignite pressure on the government to implement a National Centre of Medical Excellence, modeled after South Africa or India.

“Ban publicly funded foreign medical trips for top officials (as once proposed by lawmakers). Enforce Public Office Accountability Laws to disclose health expenditures of elected officials,” he added.

Babalola said that the tragedies and choices of Nigeria’s former leaders in healthcare, while personal, should stimulate a collective reckoning.

“If the country is ever to meet the demands of a growing population and reverse decades of underinvestment, it must view every naira spent abroad as a missed opportunity at home,” he further said.

A distinguished expert in Radiation Medicine and Emeritus Professor, Ifeoma Joy Okoye, said that the passing of President Muhammadu Buhari and the reports of General Abdulsalami Abubakar receiving treatment in London have once again highlighted a deeply entrenched paradox in Nigeria’s health sector.

She said the consistent exodus of political elites seeking care abroad while the local health system remains under-resourced, under-staffed, and under-equipped can no longer be sustained.

This trend, the professor added, starkly illustrates both a lack of trust in the Nigerian healthcare system and decades of policy neglect.

When leaders bypass their national health institutions, even in critical moments, according to her, it sends a message to citizens and the world that the country’s system is not good enough, even for her citizens.

“Nigeria, with a population exceeding 220 million, has less than five hospitals that could reasonably meet international standards of specialist care.

“Even among those, affordability, accessibility, and consistency in service delivery are major issues.

“Rather than using their tenure and influence to prioritise medical infrastructure, successive governments have continued a pattern of medical tourism, one that both drains public funds and weakens the incentive for institutional reform.

“This is not just a matter of optics; it’s a governance failure with human consequences. The WHO ranks Nigeria’s healthcare system 187th out of 191 countries. Life expectancy hovers around 55 years.

“Meanwhile, over $1.2 billion is lost annually to medical tourism, much of it spent in the UK, India, and the UAE. A fraction of that could transform tertiary care and diagnostics in teaching hospitals across Nigeria.

“Could the funds spent on foreign medical care for these leaders have strengthened Nigeria’s health system instead? Absolutely! The opportunity cost is staggering. Let’s contextualise this.

“In 2021, Nigeria allocated just 4.2% of its national budget to health—far below the 15% target agreed upon in the Abuja Declaration of 2001.

“Meanwhile, estimates suggest that President Buhari alone may have spent over 200 days on medical leave abroad during his presidency.

“While the exact financial figures remain classified, projections from policy analysts put the costs of such trips (including security, accommodation, charter flights, and medical bills) at hundreds of millions of naira per episode.

“If even 30% of the cummulative funds spent by the Nigerian political elite on overseas healthcare were redirected into building just six state-of-the-art regional specialist hospitals, equipped for oncology, cardiology, renal care, and diagnostics, it would radically shift the health access landscape.

“Moreover, investing in local healthcare retains talent. Over 10,000 Nigerian doctors are practicing in the UK, Canada, and the U.S. Many cite poor working conditions and lack of infrastructure as reasons for leaving.

“Reinvestment would not only halt the brain drain but encourage return migration of expertise.”

She added: “The implications are wide-ranging and sobering. Erosion of Public Trust: When leaders avoid the very health system they fund, it breeds cynicism and despair among citizens, especially the poor who cannot opt out.

“Widening Health Inequity: Medical tourism is an elite privilege. The average Nigerian faces overcrowded hospitals, out-of-pocket payments, medicine stock outs, and chronic understaffing. Leaders leaving the country for treatment leaves the vulnerable further marginalised.

“Security & Sovereignty Risks: Relying on foreign care during sensitive periods, even for heads of state, poses risks to national security and confidentiality. Imagine a scenario where a leader’s health status becomes public knowledge in a foreign media space, triggering market instability or governance crisis at home.

“Policy Apathy: As long as those in power can escape the system, there’s little internal pressure to reform it. This creates a dangerous feedback loop: poor facilities → elite escape → underinvestment → worsening outcomes.

“The solution is not simply to ban foreign medical care for public officials; it is to make Nigeria’s health system so resilient, so efficient, and so trusted that no leader needs to look elsewhere.

“This requires more than rhetoric —it demands political will, sustained investment, public-private partnerships, and accountability mechanisms.

“We must also reframe healthcare not as charity, but as infrastructure for national development. Health drives productivity. It anchors education. It reduces poverty. It protects sovereignty.

“The death of a former president, while deeply saddening, must now become a catalyst for national reckoning and reform.”

The emeritus professor also highlighted how building world-class hospitals, like Penn Medicine’s Pavilion in the USA, is within financial reach, even for developing countries such as Nigeria.

“Penn Medicine’s $1.6 B Pavilion: A Case Study in Ambition Within Reach. The University of Pennsylvania opened a brand-new, state-of-the-art hospital facility, The Pavilion in October 2021. The 17-storey, 1.5-million-square-foot building houses 504 patient rooms, 47 operating rooms, an expanded emergency department, and dedicated units for cardiology, oncology, neurology, and neurosurgery.

“The Pavilion’s total cost was US $1.6 billion; breaking down to roughly $1,000 per sq. foot, a figure consistent with large hospital builds in the U.S. While RSMeans data show broader U.S. hospital construction costs range from $440–454 per sq. ft., depending on complexity and region, Penn’s ambitious project still fits the model of high-end hospital construction.

“Comparatively, constructing a 200,000–400,000 sq. ft. regional specialist hospital, equipped with modern operating theatres, diagnostic units, and baselines for oncology and cardiology can range from $88 million to $203 million in the U.S.

“Even considering higher costs due to import duties and infrastructure in Nigeria, such projects remain within reach, especially when broken into phased developments.

“Implications for Nigeria and Cost Feasibility is that a $150M–$250M specialist facility is affordable compared to national budgets. Funding Models could leverage public–private partnerships, development finance, and diaspora bonds.

“Projects can start regionally and upgrade to tertiary care as facilities and staff mature. And local investment retains health budgets, fosters local expertise, and anchors research and training.

“This U.S. example shows that world-class hospital quality is financially achievable, even for lower-middle-income countries.

“For Nigeria, redirecting even a portion of the $1–$2 billion spent annually on medical tourism could fund multiple regional centres, creating a ripple effect across public health outcomes, professional capacity, and economic resilience,” she added.

Maduike Ezeibe, a Professor of Veterinary Medicine and Clinical Virology, said that Science (including medical practice) does not depend on the colour of skin of the practitioner or on clime where it is being practised.

He said it is wrong for Nigerians to think that unless they go outside the country, they cannot get well treated.

It is even more unfortunate, he added, for those who had the opportunity of running affairs of the country to say that the country lacks facilities to cure their diseases.

“In other words, they are accepting that they failed while in government. Whereas it is true that our hospitals lack facilities and manpower needed for some modern treatment-procedures, the most unfortunate thing is that most Nigerians (including leaders) think that whatever is done in Nigeria by Nigerians is inferior.

“If a Nigerian does the same thing in Europe or America or if a European or American comes to Nigeria to do it, it becomes big news. People accept it without asking questions.

“The hospitals should be properly equipped and health workers well trained & motivated but all of us still need to stop thinking that we (Nigerians) are inferior.

“For instance, what is difficult in scientists understanding the theory of Opposite Charges Electrostatic Attraction as a safe and effective treatment-mechanism for curing tumors (including leukemia and other cancers) and viral diseases since we know that every virus is either positively or negatively charged and that abnormal cells (including cancers) are negatively charged and that molecules of Aluminum Magnesium silicate, an approved medicine, consist of nanoparticles that have both positively and negatively charged ends?

“Nigerian scientists can be wrong at times but when we get it right we should be encouraged. Even the people we always run to for treatments also get it wrong at times.

“For example, doctors in England predicted that King Charles was going to die because he was sick of stage-4 prostate cancer but we said that his case could still be cured by the opposite charges of electrostatic attraction.

“Though we have not been told how he was treated, the fact that he did not die means that his doctors were wrong in their prognosis (prediction) while we were right.

“Our hospitals need to be better equipped and our health workers properly motivated but most importantly, we need to change the mentality that anything Nigerian by Nigerians in Nigeria is inferior,” the professor said.

For Dr Julian Ojebo, a Consultant Anaesthetic Surgeon, and Head of Department, Nisa Garki Hospital, Abuja, the reports in the free media, indicated that about 3000 British pound is spent daily in the facility where these former leaders were treated and that’s a bogus fee when compared with Nigeria’s lazy naira today.

This becomes more painful, Ojebo said, when one understands that ordinary Nigerians still die from lack of intravenous fluid for diarrhoea diseases.

“It’s truly painful to see what we have resorted to. It’s always about optics, optimism and not about funds alone. What confidence have they built in the persons they’ve ruled over?

“Image is everything and our leaders lack empathy that shows image.

“I currently live and work in the U.S. and I can tell you for free where the President and the entire family seek medical help from.

“During COVID, we all saw the British prime minister come out from a public health facility; this is because they have spent significantly on the health of their citizens.

“Suffice to say that we are not at par with this strong institution but who should invest more than the government of the day.

“So, over reliance on foreign health care will lead to losing significant forex. It will also lead to security breach/ national security issues as well as increasing death and depopulation,” he said.

Dr Oladoyin Odubanjo, a public health physician, and past Chairman of the Association of Public Health Physicians of Nigeria, told Saturday Telegraph that the cumulative cost of treatments received by our leaders abroad would be better spent fixing the country’s health system.

He said: “Basically, we don’t know what the cost of their treatments was but we know that the cumulative cost of treatments received by our leaders abroad would be better spent fixing our health system.

“Sadly, many of them end up being treated abroad sometimes by Nigerian doctors.

“It’s a thing of national pride, and even national security, to be able to manage the health of country leaders in their own countries. It’s why other countries don’t allow their leaders to go abroad for treatment.”