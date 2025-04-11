Bugzy DVinci Drags Chief Priest On Newly Released Song

Share

Media personality, Bugzy Dvinci has questioned Nigerians on the recent release of popular celebrity barman and socalite, Cubana Chief Priest’s new album.

Dvinci who took to his Instagram page in a shared video question Nigerians on why no one has told Cubana Chief Priest that his newly released song is not pleasing to the ear.

In the viral video, Bugzy DVinci disclosed that the decision of the Cubana Chief Priest to do music is the reason the quality of musicians in Nigeria is reducing.

According to Bugzy DVinci, Cubana decided to do music because he had money to pay for studio sessions.

He said: “So nobody wan tell Chief Priest that his new song no sweet and that this kind things dey destroy the quality of musicians.

“Just because you have money, paid people, and entered the studio you think you can sing any song. Your song isn’t sweet”.

READ ALSO:

Dvinci also weighed into the drama of Cubana and his alleged baby mama.

He dragged Hellen Ati for accusing the businessman of taking her star from her for his business.

According to him, those are fallacies implanted in the heads of many by some men of God.

Watch his video below:

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

