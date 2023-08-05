Buffon Takes Up New Role With Italian National Team

Gianluigi Buffon has been confirmed as the latest addition to the Italian national team’s coaching setup.

The veteran goalkeeper announced his retirement earlier this week following a 28-year spell at the game’s highest levels.

Buffon is now set to join Roberto Mancini’s backroom ranks as the Azzurri’s new delegation head, a role left vacant since Gianluca Vialli’s passing in January.

Still his country’s record appearance holder, the 45-year-old will take up his new post in time for Italy’s latest Eur0 2024 qualifiers in September.

“From my early beginnings to the senior side, every call-up, every training session, every match and just everything was special.

“It’s because in those moments, you feel you are there to represent your nation and your people, and that immense responsibility always gave me the strength to never give up and to get back up after every fall.”