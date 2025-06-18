BudgIT Urges States To Domesticate National Policy On Women’s Economic Empowerment

Share

Leading civic tech organization, BudgIT, has called on sub-national governments to adopt and implement the National Women’s Economic Empowerment (WEE) Policy and Action Plan, a policy designed to boost economic progress for women in Nigeria.

In a statement, the organization said that while Kaduna State has commenced implementation of the policy, 11 states—Akwa Ibom, Borno, Cross River, Edo, Enugu, Kano, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Plateau and Taraba—are currently domesticating it.

It further said that seven other states—Adamawa, Benue, Imo, Niger, Ogun, Oyo and Zamfara—have signaled interest, while 17 states—Abia, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Delta, Ebonyi, Ekiti, Gombe, Jigawa, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Ondo, Osun, Rivers, Sokoto and Yobe—are yet to take action.

BudgIT said it was making the call as part of its partnership with the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and other civil society organisations under the Nigeria WEE Policy Catalyst Fund project, designed to accelerate state-level action on women’s economic inclusion.

“Currently in its socialisation phase, the WEE Policy and Action Plan aims to enhance women’s economic participation nationwide.

As part of its efforts, BudgIT has developed and disseminated a detailed Policy Memo to all 36 State Governors, State Houses of Assembly, and State Ministries of Women Affairs.

The memo identifies critical gaps in women’s economic participation, offers tailored recommendations, and emphasises the importance of mainstreaming gender-responsive policies across states.

“The Policy Memo is a strategic tool designed to encourage states to develop targeted interventions, implement necessary reforms, and integrate Women’s Economic Empowerment (WEE) principles into their development planning.

It also emphasises the urgent need to institutionalise monitoring frameworks that track progress toward genderequitable economic outcomes,” the statement added.

Commenting, BudgIT’s Country Director, Gabriel Okeowo, emphasised that domestication at the subnational level can address disparities in employment, education, and social norms by promoting gender-responsive budgeting, creating pathways for skill development, and expanding access to credit and financial services for women entrepreneurs.

“Subnational implementation of the WEE Policy is essential for closing gender gaps in employment, access to finance, and economic mobility.

With gender-responsive budgeting, skills development programs, and financial inclusion measures, state governments can unlock the economic potential of millions of Nigerian women.

This isn’t just a moral imperative—it’s an economic strategy for shared prosperity and resilience,” Okeowo said.

